The Moto G7 Play is set to be an even more affordable version of the Moto G7 – and now, nearly all of the Moto G7 Play’s specs have been leaked after it passed through one of the world’s top regulatory bodies.

First spotted by Droid Life, an FCC filing for the Moto G7 Play has laid bare the forthcoming Android device’s key specifications – as well as giving us our first look at the G7 Play in the flesh.

The phone, which will take the place of the Moto G6 Play at the lower end of 2019’s Moto G lineup, will look familiar to fans of the Lenovo-owned brand. Its design doesn’t appear to be worlds apart from this year’s Moto G handsets – and that’s no bad thing, as we’ve almost always found them to be a pleasure to use.

One major difference, however, is that the Moto G7 Play as pictured in the filing appears to sport a slimmed down bezel – and in its place, a fairly chunky notch cut-out.

On the rear of the device, a single primary camera sits above the G7 Play’s fingerprint scanner, though fortunately the positioning looks nicely spaced apart, so you shouldn’t have to worry about the two functions clashing.

Under the hood, the G7 Play is poised to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC featuring an Adreno 506 GPU, as well as offering a sizeable 2820mAh battery cell – given that the G7 Play is unlikely to offer too many power-hungry features, this sounds more than adequate for average day-to-day use.

Wired audio devotees (and those who simply enjoy having the option of it) will also be particularly happy to see there’s a clear headphone jack in place on the device. A USB-C port and microSD card slot are also understood to be part of the package.

The filing doesn’t reveal the Moto G7 Play’s software, but we’d expect it to ship with Android Pie, as Moto phones run virtually stock versions of Android and therefore don’t require exhaustive manufacturer tweaks to Google’s mobile OS.

In terms of of colours, black and silver-blue look set to be the options, and while the FCC documentation doesn’t suggest a Moto G7 Play release date, its timing means that we’re likely to see the device unveiled at either CES 2019 or MWC 2019 alongside the Moto G7 proper.

What’s your favourite affordable Android handset? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.