LG G4 colours: Nine options available at launch

The LG G4 is official and those interested in the handset will have a mass of LG G4 colours to choose from at launch.

Stepping away from the traditional black and white fare, LG has confirmed its latest flagship phone will be offered in a selection of more tantalising hues.

It’s not just the colours that are being mixed up either; the LG G4 will switch to a more high-end leather finish.

For those not keen on the cowhide look, a number of ceramic-backed offerings are also being offered up.

Globally, LG will offer six different leather-clad LG G4 colours – tan, black, burgundy, blue, grey and yellow – and a further three plastic-bodied options – black, white and gold.

Sadly, it is currently unclear which of the LG G4 colours will be available in the UK on day one.

Appealing looks aside, the LG G4 is lining up as an impressive new challenger to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S6 and HTC One M9.

The phones features a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display, with the visually impressive panel lining up alongside a 16-megapixel OIS-enhanced primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The handset will be available for purchase starting in the company’s native Korea tomorrow, April 29. Global rollout will begin in the coming weeks.