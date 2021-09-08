Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G premium Android tablets announced

Lenovo has unveiled a new pair of premium Android tablets, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and the Lenovo Tab P11 5G.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, in particular, packs the kind of feature set that will appeal to those after an iPad Pro-like experience for a significantly lower price.

That includes an impressive-sounding 12.6-inch 2560×1600 OLED display with a silky 120Hz refresh rate, a JBL-tuned quad-speaker set-up (but no 3.5mm jack), and a fingerprint sensor stashed within the power button. There are 13MP and 5MP cameras around back, the latter of which is on ultra-wide duty.

On the power front, Lenovo has made the interesting choice to go with the Snapdragon 870 rather than the Snapdragon 888. This is basically a souped-up version of last year’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chip, and has proved to be a highly capable performer in mid-range smartphones like the Moto G100 and the Vivo X60 Pro.

You’ll get either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Theres a microSD slot in any case.

Interestingly, Lenovo is also bundling its Precision Pen 3 stylus in with the Tab P12 Pro.

Even more interesting is Project Unity, Lenovo’s new wireless connectivity framework that lets you pair the tablet with a Windows (10 or 11) device, extending or mirroring your desktop. You can also run Windows and Android apps side by side.

Pricing will start from €899 for the Wi-Fi model when it rolls out in October, and there’ll also be a 5G option.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G is a more modest offering, as suggested by the name.

Unlike the Tab P12 Pro, though, it features 5G as standard. Lenovo claims that this makes it the ideal ultra-portable device as schools and offices begin to reopen and travel resumes.

The Tab P11 5G is fronted by an 11-inch 2K IPS display, and is powered by the slightly weedy Snapdragon 750G, just like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You still get a JBL-tuned quad-speaker provision, though.

There’s support for the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, and also an optional keyboard pack for “light productivity”.

The 11-inch Lenovo Tab P11 5G tablet will start at €499, and is expected to be available from October 2021.