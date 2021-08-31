Lego Star Wars Battles is returning as an Apple Arcade exclusive

Lego Star Wars Battles is set to return as an Apple Arcade exclusive on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. It was seemingly cancelled earlier this year while on beta for iOS and Android devices.

The return looks much the same as before. It’s an real-time action/strategy game where players enter PvP battles using Lego versions of the characters and vehicles from the Star Wars universe, including stormtroopers, battle droids and, yes, porgs.

Despite being available on iOS and Android for two years in beta, the press release refers to the game as “new” three times. We have reached out to Warner Bros. for some clarification as to how new it actually is.

The original Lego Star Wars Battles was in beta on Android and iOS for two years before being shut down earlier this year. “We are sorry to say that Lego Star Wars Battles will be closing,” an in-game note captured by Pocket Gamer said in July, with no mention of a possible return. It went on to encourage players to spend any remaining in-game currency before the deadline.

Given no ads or in-app purchases are two of the founding principles of Apple Arcade, the press release confirms that microtransactions won’t be part of the game this time around. The platform requires a £4.99 subscription, and lets players dip into the full Apple Arcade library of games with no additional costs or adverts.

“Our team has been working to bring mobile players a new and wholly original Lego Star Wars experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Jason Avent, the studio head of TT Games Brighton, using that “new” word again. “Lego Star Wars Battles blends real-time multiplayer matches, striking visuals and the charm of Lego Star Wars in fun, fast-paced gameplay.”

There’s no release date mentioned, but you can sign up to be notified of its release by tapping the “get” button on the title’s Apple Arcade listing.