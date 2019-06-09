LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings all nine films into a single game

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and Traveller’s Tales have announced LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and it’s coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, it compiles all nine films of the classic series into a single package. It looks fun, quirky and as charming as we’d expect from the long-running LEGO adaptation, and will feature The Last Jedi and this year’s Rise of the Skywalker for the first time.

We can’t discern from the trailer whether the first seven film adaptations will be simple remasters of the existing games, or complete remakes. Either way, colour us excited. Fingers crossed it will launch before the new film this Christmas.

Here’s what we thought of Force Awakens LEGO treatment back in 2017: “What could have been a cash-in is another classic Lego game. The gameplay is strong, with its new, more sophisticated puzzles, stronger combat and brilliant flying sequences, while the visuals are absolutely brilliant, with the old camera issues on the decline.

Yet it’s in the humour that you can really feel the awesome power of the force. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens is a smile-generating, laughter-brewing machine, and you’d have to really hate the movie not to love the game.”

If you’ve not played a LEGO game before don’t worry too much, they’re perfect for all ages with fun, accessible puzzles and quirky reimaginings of beloved film series. Star Wars is the cream of the crop, and soon you can play them all in the same place.

It was one of many brilliant games announced during Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference, and you can find out about all them here. We’ll be at E3 2019 covering the big news and announcements as they emerge.