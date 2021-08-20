If you still hate the Apple TV remote, there’s now another option

Apple redesigned its Siri Remote earlier this year, fixing many of the issues that plagued the last version, but the remote wasn’t without its critics. Luckily, there’s now another option for anyone still not sold on the new Siri Remote.

The voice-enabled Apple TV 4K remote control is designed by US-based smart home manufacturer Universal Electronics.

The remote uses a combination of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Infrared connectivity to achieve universal control and features Apple’s MFi authentication chip for a secure connection.

Key features include an ergonomic design with hard-capped keys on metal domes for better tactile feedback, automated backlit keys in low light environments, a dedicated programme guide and up/down buttons to flick through channels.

Users also have the option to control TVs and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer and the remote can be controlled hands-free with support for Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Of course, users can also use the remote to access all of the live and on-demand content available with the Apple TV 4K, including Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to go out and pick up the Universal Electronics remote by itself.

The Universal Electronics Apple TV remote is currently being offered by German telecom company Deutsche Telekom, so you’ll need to subscribe to DT’s MagentaTV Apple TV 4K service to get your hands on the remote.

However, Universal Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast Steve Gutman does say that Deutsche Telekom is one of the first providers to offer the remote, so hopefully more companies will get on board in the future.

“It was a great experience working with Deutsche Telekom to provide its customers with the Apple TV remote”, said Gutman.

“DT is one of the first providers to offer this remote and we look forward to enhancing the television experience for consumers across the globe with our Apple TV remote, one of our most exciting new offering”.