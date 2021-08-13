Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls joins the undead with Apple Arcade revival

Vampires eh? Ancient lore tells us they’re rarely dead even when you think they are. Which is why its apt that the deceased Castlevania mobile-exclusive game Grimoire of Souls is being resurrected.

Apple has been round to see the developer Konami, presumably with a pint of virgin’s blood for Dracula and co., to snap up Grimoire of Souls for the Apple Arcade subscription service.

Grimoire of Souls, which was cancelled in September 2020 just a year into a soft-launch in Canada, has reappeared within an App Store listing promising a release is “coming soon” to Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users with an Apple Arcade subscription.

The game, which will be an Apple Arcade exclusive, is an old-school side-scrolling platformer, will have 60 levels to conquer and the ability to play as iconic characters like Alucard, Simon Belmont, Charlotte, Shanoa, Maria. You’ll need to master the moves of each character, some of which have to be unlocked, to defeat the myriad of enemies.

The goal for the main character is to prevent Dracula from being resurrected from the dead, so we can only assume that will still be the case this time around. It’s not clear whether there’ll be many changes, but because the game is only available for Apple Arcade, everything else will be free-to-play with no micro transactions.

“Immerse yourself in the rich world of Castlevania with the work of renowned artists from its long-running history – featuring character designs from Ayami Kojima and music by Michiru Yamane. Experience a new original story spanning the Castlevania universe!” the App Store listing reads (via Eurogamer).

The game was canned due to lack of interest last year, so let’s hope it finds a home among Apple Arcade users who’ll enjoy it as part of their £5 a month subscription on iPhone, Mac or Apple TV.

