Leaked images show Microsoft’s new liquid-hinged dual-screen Surface

A new leak suggests Microsoft’s rumoured foldable, dual-screen Surface device will have liquid-filled hinges.

The news broke when a patent for “Microsoft Technology Licensing, LLC.” detailing the liquid filled hinges appeared in leaked diagrams.

The patent images, now published on WIPO, show a hinged device with a flexible OLED display and a fluid-filled hinge. According to reports, this fluid could help the product to bend into different positions with greater ease and reduce stress on the dual-displays.

Previous leaks offered very little detail on the device and its design. The so called ‘Andromeda’ device has already been teased to fans via previous leaks, but this time things are different, as a series of detailed conceptual design images show off the hinge in various positions and outline its inner workings.

Microsoft recently announced, at relatively short notice, an October 2nd event in New York City. The event is expected to focus on the company’s next generation Surface convertibles and potentially a new Surface Studio creative workstation.

It’s been almost a whole year since Microsoft has shown off any new hardware. The delay has only increased the weight of expectation and it seems likely that a Surface Pro 7, and Surface Laptop 3, could be on the agenda for the October event. If only because of the amount of time that’s elapsed since the release of the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Book 2.

It’s possible that the October event may come too soon for the leaked, liquid hinge, dual screen device to feature, so fans of that particular product may have to wait.

There has not yet been any form of reveal or announcement regarding the product, so it seems safe to presume we will have to wait a little longer to get any more details. For now, fans will have to make do with patent drawings.