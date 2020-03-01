The American MLS is celebrating the approach of its 25th season this week and one of the league’s original driving forces, David Beckham, is returning with another intervention. His franchise, named Inter Miami, is set to appear in its first competitive fixture on Sunday, it’s LAFC vs Inter Miami. Here’s how you can watch and stream the game.

LAFC vs Inter Miami kick-off time

For UK viewers the game kicks off at 10:30pm GMT.

the game kicks off at 10:30pm GMT. For US viewers, the game gets underway at 5:30pm ET, or 2:30pm PT.

How to watch LAFC vs Inter Miami in the UK

UK viewers can tune in on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access Sky Sports or Sky Go where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – this means you’re prevented from watching outside your home country, generally due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data, making it appear as if you are watching from your home country, making them useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs if you need help deciding, or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

LAFC vs Inter Miami match preview

Inter Miami don’t have a hugely high-profile squad, Celtic fans may (or may not) remember Lewis Morgan, who made 14 appearances for the club and also made 17 appearances for Sunderland during a loan spell.

Perhaps they’re hoping the international stardom of Owner and President of Soccer Operations, David Beckham, will be enough to attract attention to the new club.

Typically, MLS teams tend to bag a star or two to get the club’s name out their at launch. Beckham himself was the originator of this trend, when he headed to LA Galaxy in 2007. Since then, the likes of Kaka, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and many more have followed suit. However, Inter Miami haven’t bagged their trophy player just yet.

On Sunday they face Los Angeles FC. Their new star signing, Bradley Wright-Phillips, struggled in English football with spells at Manchester City and Southampton, before moving to the MLS and finding his form.

He made 195 appearances for New York Red Bulls, scoring 108 goals. LAFC announced their signing of the English forward on February 14 and he will likely make his debut this weekend.

So, it’s the debut of LA’s new striker, versus the debut of a whole club, Inter Miami. It’s well worth tuning in on Sky Sports.

