Kuo: Colourful MacBook Airs are coming

Earlier in the year, Apple decided that the iMac needed a makeover after nearly a decade of the same curvy silver design. The result was the 24-inch M1 iMac, which came in a whole rainbow of colours giving buyers more choice (even if stockists may find they ultimately have to discount the less popular shades).



Back in May, we heard from leaker Jon Prosser that this was likely to be just the first step for Apple, and that the next MacBook Air would be following suit with its own set of vibrant colours. And now another reliable source has backed this up: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

9to5Mac has seen the latest analyst note where Kuo makes the claim. It specifically mentions that the MacBook Air will come in multiple colours, feature a mini-LED screen like the recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro and have a design more like the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro due later this year. That design, incidentally, is supposed to be more angular, like the new iPad Pros in look.



Kuo doesn’t say what colours to expect, other than there will be “several”. It would seem likely that it will at least mimic the colour options available on the 24-inch iMac so users can colour match if they like, and for reference Apple’s all-in-one desktop currently sells in purple, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and blue. The last of these sounds like it’s in the works, at least, with Prosser’s May source saying: “Recently saw a blue MacBook prototype that looked absolutely amazing.”

The new model is expected “around mid-2022”, and it’s not clear what will happen to the current M1 MacBook Air upon release. Theoretically, it could stick around as an entry-level model compared to the new mini-LED version, though we suspect that depends on how different the design is. It wouldn’t be a very Apple-like move to have completely different looking laptops selling alongside each other (although the fact that the 27-inch iMac is still awaiting a refresh does put something of a dent in that, admittedly.)