New Apple MacBook Pros are now in production – report

The new 2021 MacBook Pros have entered mass production, according to a report from DigiTimes.

Supply chain sources told the site that 600,000 to 800,000 units are expected to be produced each month from August to November.

The new MacBook Pros are expected to come in both 14- and 16-inch sizes, and are expected to embrace the mini-LED powered display seen on the recent 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It will also reportedly refresh the design with a more angular look, with Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo saying the new version will have “the most significant design update to the MacBook Pro in the last five years.”

The laptops will almost certainly feature a more powerful Apple silicon chip than last year’s models, and while the Touch Bar is reportedly set to be cut, we will see the return of an old favourite: the magnetic MagSafe charging connector.



They are expected to build on the success of last year’s M1 chip powered MacBook Pro and Air devices, which launched in November. DigiTimes itself had previously reported that the new MacBooks would launch in September alongside the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7, but this feels unlikely given the scope of the anticipated changes.

It seems more likely that Apple would grant its computers their own show in which to shine. While last year’s November reveal was likely forced on Apple to a degree, thanks to Covid-19 supply chain issues pushing back the iPhone 12 launch, it’s likely that Apple will split the difference and reveal the new hardware in October, with orders beginning shipping to eager early adopters in November.

Either way, if DigiTimes’ supply chain sources are correct, new laptops should be on shelves in time for Christmas. Given past form, it’s extremely likely we’ll see one or both of them entering our list of the best laptops you can buy.