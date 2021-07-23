Apple tipped to announce MacBook Air with Mini-LED display next year

Through rumours and speculation, it seems Apple’s new MacBook Air will drop mid-2022 with some fancy new details.

While a new MacBook Air was already widely expected to launch with an even more powerful Apple Silicon processor, an investor note from Ming-Chi Kuo (seen by 9to5Mac) suggests that the new laptop could feature a 13.3-inch Mini-LED display too.

Mini-LEDs are shrunken versions of conventional LEDs used to emit light, which results in higher contrast ratios and deeper blacks, similar to OLED. To find out more about Mini-LED, check out our explainer article.

It’s not a major surprise to hear that Apple could be introducing the Mini-LED technology to the MacBook Air, with the company already adding it to the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021). That said, it’s still very welcome news for MacBook Air fans.

The 13.3-inch screen suggests that, despite the new technology, the display size will remain the same as the current generation of MacBook Air laptops. This will dash the hopes of anyone wanting the MacBook Air to adopt a 14-inch model, like the rumoured MacBook Pro 2021 laptop.

The report also states that the new MacBook Air will feature an upgraded Apple Silicon chip, while a leak earlier this month suggested the Air will be the first Mac with an M2 chip.

The MacBook Pro, that should be introduced later this year, is tipped to come with an M1X chip instead, which is expected to be an updated version of the M1 with better graphics.

The MacBook Air lineup is still likely to be available in multiple colours, but more rumours have suggested that the MacBook Air could get a major redesign next year as well. We’re hoping for a thinner bezel at the very least, with the MacBook Air starting to look outdated compared to the likes of the Dell XPS 13.

However, Apple has not yet confirmed any of the MacBook Air 2022 details, so it’s worth taking everything with a pinch of salt for now. Keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for future updates on the next MacBook Air.