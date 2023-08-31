JLab JBuds Mini earphones are small enough to fit on a keyring

We all value compactness in our true wireless earphones, but the JBuds Mini from JLab takes things to the next level.

This teeny tiny set of ‘buds is so small, it comes with a little lanyard and a keyring for hooking it onto your keys. JLab is claiming that the JBuds Mini are the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market, and we’re not inclined to disagree.

According to JLab, the case is smaller than most car key fobs an weighs a mere 18.5g, while the earbuds themselves are 30 percent smaller than the company’s much loved (including by us) JLab Go Air Pop. They weigh just 3.3g each, which is nothing.

This doesn’t appear to be merely a case of making a set of earphones that are even easier to lug around, either. According to JLab, the JBuds Mini has been designed specifically for those with smaller-sized ears. If you’re one of those people who constantly struggle to find a good fit, even with the smallest tips, these could be for you.

Despite this focus on compactness, the JLab JBuds Mini looks to be a pretty full-featured set of true wireless earbuds, with 6mm dynamic neodymium drivers, 5.5 hours of battery life (20 with the case), and Bluetooth Multipoint so you can switch seamlessly between two devices. Dual connect technology means that the ‘buds can be used individually, too.

It’s not just the physical dimensions of the JBuds Mini that are compact. The £39.99/$39.99 price tag (direct from the JLab website) isn’t very big, either.

This is JLab’s first global launch, which indicates that the company thinks it’s onto something here. You can specify the buds in mint green, sage grey, pink, aqua teal, and black.