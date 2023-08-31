Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

JLab JBuds Mini earphones are small enough to fit on a keyring

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We all value compactness in our true wireless earphones, but the JBuds Mini from JLab takes things to the next level.

This teeny tiny set of ‘buds is so small, it comes with a little lanyard and a keyring for hooking it onto your keys. JLab is claiming that the JBuds Mini are the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market, and we’re not inclined to disagree.

According to JLab, the case is smaller than most car key fobs an weighs a mere 18.5g, while the earbuds themselves are 30 percent smaller than the company’s much loved (including by us) JLab Go Air Pop. They weigh just 3.3g each, which is nothing.

Save £150 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Save £150 on the Honor Magic 5 Pro

Amazon is still selling the Honor Magic 5 Pro cheap after Prime Day, with a healthy £150 discount.

  • Amazon
  • Save £150
  • Now £799.99
View Deal

This doesn’t appear to be merely a case of making a set of earphones that are even easier to lug around, either. According to JLab, the JBuds Mini has been designed specifically for those with smaller-sized ears. If you’re one of those people who constantly struggle to find a good fit, even with the smallest tips, these could be for you.

JLab JBuds Mini in Mint Green

Despite this focus on compactness, the JLab JBuds Mini looks to be a pretty full-featured set of true wireless earbuds, with 6mm dynamic neodymium drivers, 5.5 hours of battery life (20 with the case), and Bluetooth Multipoint so you can switch seamlessly between two devices. Dual connect technology means that the ‘buds can be used individually, too.

It’s not just the physical dimensions of the JBuds Mini that are compact. The £39.99/$39.99 price tag (direct from the JLab website) isn’t very big, either.

This is JLab’s first global launch, which indicates that the company thinks it’s onto something here. You can specify the buds in mint green, sage grey, pink, aqua teal, and black.

You might like…

Apple tipped to dramatically reduce online support methods

Apple tipped to dramatically reduce online support methods

Jon Mundy 29 mins ago
Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Anker announces new Qi2 MagGo wireless charging accessories

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Yamaha launches R-N600A network receiver and new MusicCast system

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Philips Hue launches security cameras with smart light integration

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Samsung may give European Galaxy S24 users the Exynos treatment again

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.