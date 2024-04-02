Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It’s now possible to use ChatGPT without an account

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now use ChatGPT without the need to set up or log into an account.

OpenAI no longer requires you to sign up in order to use its phenomenally popular AI platform. The company announced the move in a recent blog post, explaining that making its AI tools broadly available was “core to our mission”.

The company says that it has begun gradually rolling out this ability to use ChatGPT instantly. It remains free to use, and you can still opt out of sharing your information with OpenAI to help it improve its models.

ChatGPT account free

There are however benefits to signing up for an account, such as the ability to save and review your chat history, as well as to share chats. Meanwhile, additional features such as voice conversations and custom instructions also require an account to access.

It’s also worth pointing out that this free and account-free access applies only to ChatGPT. OpenAI’s other tools, such as the DALL-E 3 AI image creation tool, still require you to sign up, and you’ll still need to pay for a subscription.

According to OpenAI, more than 100 million people from 185 countries use ChatGPT on a weekly basis. It’s the most high profile and downright popular AI chatbot in the game.

The company also used its blog post to mention some additional safeguards it has implemented into ChatGPT, including blocking prompts across a wider range of categories.

You might like…

Google Podcast shuts down on Tuesday, here’s how to move to YouTube Music

Google Podcast shuts down on Tuesday, here’s how to move to YouTube Music

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Ultra’ may have been confirmed

Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Ultra’ may have been confirmed

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
Google will delete user data collected in Chrome’s Incognito Mode

Google will delete user data collected in Chrome’s Incognito Mode

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple owned Shazam gets major update for Google’s Wear OS

Apple owned Shazam gets major update for Google’s Wear OS

Chris Smith 4 days ago
iPhone 12 gets a surprise charging boost to match iPhone 15

iPhone 12 gets a surprise charging boost to match iPhone 15

Chris Smith 4 days ago
$1,000 can get you a lot of 4K TV these days

$1,000 can get you a lot of 4K TV these days

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words