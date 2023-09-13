Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It may be time to upgrade your iPhone 12 – and not due to iPhone 15

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re an iPhone 12 owner, it’s likely you paid extra close attention to the iPhone 15 launch on September 12 to weigh up an upgrade of the 2020 device.

However, it might not be those new camera features, expanded Dynamic Island access, faster processors and plush titanium finish that pushes you toward the upgrade button. It may be the RADIATION ALERT surrounding your current phone.

Regulators in France reckon the iPhone 12 model has a radiation emission issue and has demanded Apple cease sales of the phone, which sounds rather dramatic doesn’t it?

The ANFR watchdog – which is in charge of radio frequencies – reckons the iPhone 12 pumps out too much electromagnetic radiation and, if Apple doesn’t lower the emissions via a software update, it’ll order the company to recall every single iPhone 12 sold in France in the last three years. Or, ever. r

According to a BBC report, Apple is looking into the matter, but had already provided the ANFR with results showing the iPhone 12 does not exceed the legal limit. However, the French are still expecting a response within a couple of days.

“Apple is expected to respond within two weeks,” France’s digital minister Jean-Noel Barrot says. “If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants.”

So how much radiation is too much radiation? Well the specific absorption rate for when the iPhone 12 held close to the body (i.e. in the pocket to held up to the ear) is apparently 5.74 watts per kilogram above the legal limit.

Interestingly the regulator chose the biggest day of the year for Apple fans to bring the news into the public realm. Strange, considering it would have been buried under iPhone 15 news.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

