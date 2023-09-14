Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 15 confirmed to support 4K HDR video output

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s been confirmed that the entire iPhone 15 range supports 4K HDR output to an external display or TV.

Apple pretty much sprinted through its September 12 event, rattling through smartphone and smartwatch update announcements like it knew it had left the iron on at home. That means that a lot of the finer details about its new products remain unknown.

Take this little morsel, for example. As detailed on Apple’s own spec sheet (and noticed by MacRumors), it turns out that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all support DisplayPort output for up to 4K HDR video mirroring.

Using that shiny new USB-C port, you’ll be able to output 4K/60Hz video to a DisplayPort-supporting display or monitor, provided you supply an appropriate USB-C to DisplayPort cable.

It’s also possible to mirror video from any iPhone 15 to an HDMI-equipped TV or display at up to 4K/60Hz using Apple’s own USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter, though you won’t get the benefits of HDR using this method.

This is a major upgrade from previous iPhone models – even the Pros – which could only mirror 1080p video using Apple’s Lightning-to-HDMI or Lightning-to-VGA adapters.

Aside from such small (but potentially significant to some) details related to that switch to USB-C, the big additions to the iPhone range include Dynamic Island displays and rounded edges across the range, a titanium build for the Pros, and a sharp-looking 5x telephoto camera for the Pro Max.

