iPhone 14 leaks are coming thick and fast

New leaks suggest that next year’s iPhone 14 might come with up to 2TB storage.

The iPhone 13 has only just come onto the market, but it seems rumours and leaks about next year’s iPhone 14 have already started appearing on the internet.

The new rumour is that the iPhone 14 will have up to 2TB of storage, which will be the largest memory option of any Apple iPhone to date.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max both came with 1TB options, which means you shouldn’t run out of storage with those units anytime soon.

As reported by GSM Arena, the iPhone 14 will come in 2TB options, though it’s not clear if this will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants.

It’s also expected that the capacity of the other iPhone models will go up from 512GB to 1TB, which might be impacted by the new camera features that require more storage.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max require at least 256GB of storage since they record ProRes videos at 30fps in 4K, which requires a fair amount of space to store.

The 128GB iPhone option only can record at 1080p at 30fps, so if the new cameras keep improving, it makes sense that we’ll also see the storage capacity grow in size as well.

Other iPhone 14 leaks that have surfaced also suggest that Apple will finally ditch the display notch next year, to switch out with a punch-hole camera.

There’s also been some suggestion that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will finally feature a USB-C instead of a Lightning charger, which we saw with this year’s iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9.

However, it is important to remember that these rumours haven’t been confirmed by Apple, so the iPhone 14 might not look exactly like this in a years time.