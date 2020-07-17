Apple is rumoured to be working on releasing an updated version of its smallest tablet in the next year and we’re already hearing whispers of what might be in store. Here’s all we know about the iPad Mini 6 so far.

We were excited to see the most compact tablet in the iPad line make its first appearance in years as the iPad Mini 5 in 2019. While the Mini 5 sported a similar design to its predecessors, the internal specs were updated in line with more modern tech, making the Mini the best choice if you’re looking for a tablet to quickly slip into your bag for browsing and reading on the go.

While we enjoyed the Mini 5, there was certainly room for improvement which is why we can’t wait to see where Apple takes the Mini this time around.

We’ve compiled all the latest news, leaks and rumours for Apple’s smallest tablet. Scroll down to discover everything we think we know about the iPad Mini 6.

iPad Mini 6 (8.5-inches) release date and price

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in a recent research note (via MacRumors) that the iPad Mini 6 will launch in the first half of 2021. This means we’re likely to see the new Mini after the iPad Air 4 and the new budget iPad, both of which are rumoured to be arriving later this year.

The iPad Mini 5 was released in March 2019, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Mini 6 hit shelves in March 2021, two years after the last model. The update brought Apple Pencil support to the tablet (no keyboard, though), along with the faster A12 chip inside.

Related: iPhone 12: Everything worth knowing

As far as price is concerned, right now we’re looking toward the previous model. You can nab the current gen iPad Mini for £399/$399 if you opt for the basic 64GB model. A 256GB version is available too, as is one with cellular connectivity. We would anticipate the price to rise for the new model if some of the below rumours do turn out to be true, but we still think it’ll be a mid-price slate.

The iPad Mini 6 is going to come in a new size

Perhaps the most exciting rumour we’ve heard so far is that the iPad Mini 6 could come in a new, slightly larger, 8.5-inch size. For reference, the current Mini 5 features a 7.9-inch display. Ming-Chi Kuo (again via MacRumors) predicts that the display size will be either 8.5 or 9-inches.

The move doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have to squeeze a larger tablet into our bags, as Apple has increased the display sizes of its iPads before by simply slimming down the bezel. We expect the Mini 6 to more closer resemble the latest iPad Pros, allowing the tablet to keep the same compact dimensions with a bigger, more spacious screen.

The iPad Mini 6 might get Mini LED

Apple products have been rumoured to be getting a Mini LED makeover for a while now. These new displays would replace the LCDs in the products and would offer an experience more akin to OLED.

A rumour from March suggested Apple would be including the new screen tech in a future iPad Mini, however this also said it would be a 7.9-inch device which goes against what we know now. Still, that 8.5-inch display could now be Mini LED.

Related: Best tablet

iPad Mini 6 specs and other features

Little else is known about the iPad Mini 6 at this stage, even though it makes sense for it to follow previous iPads and use the same internal chip as the iPad and iPad Air.

Apple Pencil support was added for iPad Mini 5 and we expect it to stick around, possibly with support for the second-gen Apple Pencil. A keyboard folio accessory would be nice, though whether it would work as well on a far smaller tablet could be an issue.

Another rumour suggests the iPad Mini 6 might stick with the Lightning port, rather than jumping to the USB-C standard you’ll find across the iPad Pro range.

Related: How to download iOS 14

If the iPad Mini 6 does arrive in early 2021 then it’ll come running iOS 14, which is currently available as beta ahead of a full release coming this autumn.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…