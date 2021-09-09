It’s been almost one year since Apple unveiled the iPad 8, which means we’ve started seeing leaks and rumours around its successor – the iPad 9 (2021). Here’s everything we know so far about the next affordable iPad.

The iPad 8 proved itself a great option for anyone looking to pick up their first Apple tablet or to upgrade an older model without breaking the bank. It’s the cheapest iPad in Apple’s current line-up, making it a little more basic compared to feature-rich devices like the iPad Air 4 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but it was nevertheless an impressive device.

Now, we’re looking forward to seeing what upgrades Apple has in store for its successor. Here’s everything we know about the iPad 9 (2021) so far, including when it could launch, how much it might cost, what it’ll look like and what specs it’ll pack.

We’ve seen hints that the iPad 9 could launch very soon.

On September 8, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman pointed out that the iPad 8 was experiencing stock shortages across multiple major markets, including the US and the UK. According to Gurman, Apple retail employees have been told not to speculate about the delays with customers.

Stock shortages like this are often a sign that a new product is on the way as Apple switches its production line over to the new device.

Apple happens to have a launch event planned for September 14, so it’s possible we could see the iPad 9 show up as soon as next week – you can click here to visit our guide on how to watch the event, which is also expected to include the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7.

As far as pricing goes, the iPad 8 cost £329/$329, so we’d expect it to be priced similarly.

Design and display

According to a report from Digitimes (via iMore), the iPad 9 won’t feature any significant design changes. This was the case with its predecessor, the iPad 8, which featured a very similar design and display to the iPad 7.

Apple is reportedly considering releasing iPads with titanium-based metal chassis in the future, but the company will supposedly opt for an aluminium-alloy chassis on the iPad 9 instead.

Meanwhile, Mark Gurman has stated in a Power On video that he believes the 9th gen iPad will primarily be marketed toward students and will feature a thinner form and a faster processor.

Specs and features

Not much has been speculated about the iPad 9’s features so far but, as stated above, Gurman expects the device to pack a faster processor meaning speedier performance.

The iPad 8 was powered by the A13 Bionic, so we could see the iPhone 12’s A14 or even the rumoured A15 join the iPad 9.

For more details on the iPad 9 (2021) and other Apple products, be sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews in the build up to the September Apple event.