Leaker claims iPhone 14 will be first with no notch or camera bump, posts render

The iPhone 13 is likely to be revealed at the Apple Event on September 14, but one leaker reckons he already has the skinny on 2022’s flagship iPhone releases.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech says he has information suggesting the iPhone 14 will finally ditch the display notch, in favour of a punch-hole camera, as well as the pronounced camera bump we’ve had to content with in recent models.

As usual Prosser has had renders made-up based upon the purported inside knowledge, which includes round volume rocker buttons reminiscent of those that appeared on the iPhone 4 and 5 models.

The renders also show a thicker chassis, which Prosser says negates the need for a camera bump. He also says there’ll be a titanium frame while the retained Lightning connector will be flanked by redesigned speaker grilles, according to the renders.

Image credit: Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech

It’s possible the Lightning connector will only be used on some iPhone 14 models, with the Pro editions upgrading to USB-C. Elsewhere the nuts and bolts of the iPhone design looks similar to it does now. We do love how the rear camera lenses sit within the glass on these renders and it’s a design change we can welcome if Apple can pull it off.

The video showcasing the renders is below. We’d recommend skipping to one minute in to avoid the preamble.

Right now these details are very much within the realms of speculation and we wouldn’t read to much into them at present when considering whether to buy an iPhone 13.

Many of these details have been the subject of previous leaks and rumours, such as the eventual dismissing of the largely-unloved display notch. Apple is reportedly making the notch smaller within the iPhone 13 with the end goal of eliminating it completely.

Right now we’re focused on bringing you the big news from Apple’s iPhone 13 phone, which could arrive as soon as next week. However, it’s interesting that we’ve seen potential Apple Watch 8 and iPhone 14 leaks in the past few weeks before the 2021 editions even arrive.