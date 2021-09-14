iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

Apple took to the stage at its September 14 launch event today to announce its latest products, with the obvious highlight being the much-anticipated iPhone 13 range.

Like last year, Apple is bringing four models to its flagship series: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the pocket-sized iPhone 13 Mini.

The iPhone 13 Pro is a step up from the standard iPhone 13 in terms of price and in specs, but what exactly can it do that the iPhone 13 can’t? We’ve put together this guide to help you decide which of the new models is right for you.

Scroll down to learn more about how the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro compare when it comes to pricing, camera, battery, display and specs.

Price

The iPhone 13 starts at £779, while the iPhone 13 Pro starts at £949. That makes the Pro £170 more expensive than the base iPhone 13.

As you’d expect, the Pro is the pricier option of the two.

Camera

The iPhone 13 features a dual rear camera array, consisting of a 12-megapixel (f/1.6) wide lens and a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens.

The iPhone 13 Pro also takes advantage of 12-megapixel (f/1.5) wide and ultra-wide (f/1.8) lenses, along with a third 12-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto sensor. This gives the Pro a 6x optical zoom range and 15x digital zoom over the iPhone 13’s 2x zoom range and 5x digital zoom.

Both phones also feature a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) TrueDepth front camera with support for Face ID face authentication.

Both the 13 and the 13 Pro support Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion, True Tone flash and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Pro also includes a LiDAR scanner for portraits in Night Mode, faster autofocus in low light scenarios and more advanced AR experiences, as well as support for Apple ProRAW images.

When it comes to video, both phones feature HDR recording with Dolby Vision in up to 4K at 60fps, while the Pro also supports ProRes video in up to 4K at 30fps.

Both the 13 and the 13 Pro also take advantage of Apple’s new Cinematic Mode which lets you capture 1080p video with a portrait mode-like shallow depth of field at 30fps, as well as slo-mo and time-lapse modes.

Battery

While both batteries have been given a boost by the new A15 Bionic processor, the 13 Pro has the longer lasting battery of the two, according to Apple’s quoted figures. The phone is able to provide 22 hours of video playback from a single charge, while the base iPhone 13 is three hours behind at 19 hours.

Apple has stuck with its Lightning port for another year and both phones are compatible with the company’s MagSafe wireless chargers and accessories, which launched last year alongside the iPhone 12.

Screen

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro will take the same amount of space in your pocket featuring at 6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) screens.

Both pack Super Retina XDR, OLED displays with a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone, P3 wide colour, Haptic Touch and 1,200 nits max brightness with HDR. However, the Pro is slightly brighter with a typical max brightness of 1,000 nits to the iPhone 13’s 800 nits.

The Pro also takes advantage of Apple’s ProMotion technology. This makes the pricier phone the first Apple device outside of the iPad Pro to pack an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The display tech allows for smoother and more responsive scrolling and gaming, while the fact it’s adaptive means you won’t need to worry about any unnecessary drain on your battery.

Specs

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro are powered by Apple’s new A15 Bionic chip.

The six-core CPU consists of two performance cores and four efficiency cores and there’s a new 16-core Neural Engine behind the chip, too. The main difference here is that the iPhone 13 includes a four-core GPU, while the Pro features a five-core version, making the latter the “fastest chip ever in a smartphone” (according to Apple).

You can also get more storage with the iPhone 13 Pro, which comes with a new 1TB option alongside the 13’s 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Both phones are rated IP68, making them waterproof up to six metres for up to 30 minutes. Both phones also support next gen 5G connectivity, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, ultra wide-band (UWB) and GPS.

Early verdict

If you’re looking for an Apple phone with a speedy 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the fastest GPU performance, a telephoto camera and better low-light performance, opt for the iPhone 13 Pro.

Otherwise, the iPhone 13 offers a very similar set of specs and features for £170 less, making it the better value choice at a glance.

We’ll have to wait until we get our hands on the new iPhones to give you our final verdict, however.