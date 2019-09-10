Apple iPhone 11 display – Super Retina XDR display

At its September Special Event showcase, Apple announced that its upcoming iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max smartphones come with a new screen, which it has dubbed the ‘Super Retina XDR display’.

The Super Retina XDR display for the iPhone 11 comes in two sizes. The standard iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch screen, whereas the 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch screen. Both incorporate a new OLED panel and package in support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision variants of HDR.

With the highest pixel density of any Apple device (458 ppi), the iPhone 11 Pro/Max has a 2436 x 1125 and 2688 x 1242 resolution respectively. They also have the level of brightness and contrast ratio that puts them in the same league as the new Mac Pro, but is “all built into an iPhone”.

Contrast ratio is 2,000,000:1 and the screen supports the DCI-P3 colour space for wide colour gamut, as well as Apple’s own True Tone technology, which measures the ambient light colour and brightness so the panel can adjust its colours accordingly. They are also 15% more energy efficient than previous iPhone screens.

Apple has said that 11 Pro/Max can hit a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is more than a number of 4K TVs and plenty enough to start doing justice to HDR images (even if it is a smaller screen). It’s likely perfect for watching HDR content on it, just like the content you can watch from the upcoming Apple TV Plus video streaming service.

Other features include a tap to wake function and the screen has an Oleophobic coating which ensures the smartphone is resistant to the user’s oily hands, though it won’t stop fingerprints from appearing completely.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be up for pre-order this Friday, and will go on general sale on September 20th.

