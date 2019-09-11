iPhone 11 Colours: Midnight green headlines Pro range, but that’s not all

Apple announced a lovely new headline-stealing midnight green colour for the iPhone 11 Pro series, during its keynote event on Tuesday, adding to the rainbow of colours on offer, depending on the handset you’re seeking,

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can be purchased in midnight green, joining the space grey, silver and gold finishes that have been available in previous iPhone XS releases.

Of course, that isn’t where the story ends. If you don’t want to be restricted by just four colours, the entry-level iPhone 11 has six. If you’re purchasing the new iPhone 11, you’ll be able to choose from black, white, yellow, green, purple and Product(Red) hues.

Related: iPhone 11 vs iPhone 11 Pro

The Product(Red) version of the handset continues Apple’s longstanding commitment to the HIV and AIDS charity. If you buy the brilliant red iteration of the iPhone 11, you’re contributing to a pretty good cause.

A lot of the iPhone 11 colours are a little paler than their previous iterations on the iPhone XR for example. The vivid yellow from the iPhone XR is much paler on the iPhone 11, while the purple edition is practically violet. The green version is less-than-mint.

The iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max devices go on sale on September 20, little more than a week away from now. If you still fancy a more vivid colour, the iPhone XR remains on sale. You can grab a darker yellow iPhone XR, as well as a coral iteration of the device.

The other device still on sale is the iPhone 8. Unfortunately, there’s not much to tell with the colours here. Space grey, black and gold are your choices.

Does colour matter to you when buying a smartphone? Or does the need to buy a hefty case negate your desire to accessorise your attire with a colourful phone? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …