iPhone 11 fixes need to throttle CPU as battery ages, Apple says

Apple says the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets – released today – are far less likely to throttle performance as the internal battery degrades.

In a new support document, the company explains a new hardware and software based battery management system dynamically responds to power needs depending on the task being undertaken.

The company says the always-on system should go a long way to negating the CPU throttling habits of older iPhones, designed to guard against unexpected shutdowns for devices with older batteries.

On the support page, spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple states: “iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max power needs are dynamically monitored, and performance is managed so that it can address these needs in real time. The system is more advanced than previous iPhone battery and power management systems and allows your iPhone to reduce performance impacts from battery ageing.”

The company says that while the performance impacts are reduced as much as possible, ageing batteries could still lead to some noticeable effects. Those might include include longer app launch times, lower frame rates, reduced wireless-data throughput, backlight dimming, or lower speaker volume.

Following an uproar from iPhone users in late 2017, over suspicions the company was deliberately slowing down phones in order to push users into buying newer handsets, Apple has made significant changes.

Apple denied this accusations vehemently, but acknowledged it could have been more forthright about the situation. As an apology it offered an entire year of cheap battery replacements for all iPhone users.

In iOS 11.3 it launched a new Battery Health tool, advising users on the state of their battery and whether a replacement could be required. It also gives users the option to choose whether to agree to CPU throttling for ageing batteries, or take their chances with the shutdowns.

Now it seems that’ll be less necessary. Apple, as it often does, has found a suitable solution.

