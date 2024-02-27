iOS 18 release could be great news for all iPhone owners with iOS 17

All iPhone models that currently supports iOS 17 will be able to update to iOS 18, according to a source.

A MacRumors contributor spotted a post from a private Twitter account, which has since been deleted. However, the report says the post came from an account with “a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS releases.”

Usually, one or two iPhone models drop off the compatible device list as Apple’s upgrades often don’t jive with the older iPhone models on the roster. Last year, for instance, the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus weren’t able to access iOS 17.

A full roster of support would mean devices as far back as the iPhone XS, which will be six years old by the time iOS 18 arrives in September of this year.

According to that source, who we can’t identify and verify, the list of compatible iPhones will be as follows:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation).

Naturally, the forthcoming iPhone 16 range would launch with iOS 18 on board. It’s probably safe to consider this just a rumour at this point, given we’re giving this information to you third hand. However, hopefully it does indeed come to pass.

A report in November suggested Apple will have a “compelling” iOS 18 update in store to lift up what might be a modest series of iPhone hardware updates.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reckons: “In light of that, Apple is treading carefully, which helps explain the recent delay. By pausing work on iOS 18 — along with iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and other next-generation operating systems — engineers could spend a week focused exclusively on rooting out glitches.”