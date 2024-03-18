Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone generative AI could be powered by Google, at first

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is reportedly hoping to leverage Google’s Gemini AI tools to power some of its generative AI efforts on next-gen iPhone software.

Bloomberg reports Apple is in talks with Google on expanding the pair’s partnership beyond the latter providing the default search engine on the former’s Safari browser.

People ‘familiar with the situation’ told the site that there are active negotiations ongoing that would allow Apple to license Google’s Gemini generative AI models.

With Apple playing catch-up with the early AI pioneers like Google and OpenAI (and by extension Microsoft), licensing the technology from Google would enable the company to bring the benefits of generative AI to iPhone users, while it develops its own bespoke solution.

According to the report, any deal would see Apple integrate the technology within this coming software cycle. The report also says Apple has spoken to OpenAI about the possibility of using its model too, but it appears from the report the Google discussions are more advanced.

The partnership between Apple and Google would make plenty of sense for both parties. Google currently pays Apple billions a year to be the default search provider on the Safari browser, and one of the first major generative AI use cases for consumers is through web search.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is also promising an “incredible breakthrough” in generative AI, which the company is planning to reveal this year. Whether Apple’s plans involve having Google as a partner remains to be seen, but Gemini could be a stop-gap while Apple gets its tech fully up to speed.

Back in February, Cook said Apple was preparing to reveal an “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we’re currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem solving and more.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

