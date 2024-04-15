Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple’s first wave of AI features could be iPhone 16 exclusive

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple is planning to announce its progress in the generative AI realm as part of iOS 18 during June’s WWDC. However, they may not be available on any iPhone currently on the market

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s “first wave” of artificial intelligence will be entirely hardware based, rather than relying on cloud processing. With that, there’s a chance the features might require some specialist hardware that isn’t currently available on the latest iPhone handsets.

Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular + GPS for £60 off

Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular + GPS for £60 off

AO is selling the Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular + GPS for just £229. That’s £60 off the RRP and only £10 more than the GPS-alone version costs at Apple.

  • AO
  • RRP: £289
  • Sale price: £229
View Deal

It’s possible the iPhone 16 might be the only way to access this initial roll-out of AI features, unless Apple’s existing A-Series chips have processing capabilities we’re not yet au fait with.

In February, a report regarding the A18 chip expected to power the iPhone 16 spoke of a vastly upgraded Neural Engine that “significantly increased the number of built-in AI computing cores.”

There will be major benefits to keeping those processes on the device, though, as Gurman points out in the latest version of his Power On Newsletter. Those perks include speed of processing and privacy, as the requests wouldn’t leave the device.

In the paid subscriber version of the newsletter, Gurman writes: “As the world awaits Apple’s big AI unveiling on June 10, it looks like the initial wave of features will work entirely on device. That means there’s no cloud processing component to the company’s large language model, the software that powers the new capabilities. This approach comes with some benefits, including speed and privacy.”

Anyone who has followed Apple’s recent history would expect the company to be extra focused on the privacy element of its AI proposition. However, echewing cloud processing at this point will limit the number of existing devices Apple is able to bring these features to.

The gap could maybe be filled by a rumoured partnership with Google that’d bring the Gemini features to the iPhone, while a completely revamped Siri assistant handles the key on-device tasks.

You might like…

WWDC 2024: What to expect from June 10 keynote

WWDC 2024: What to expect from June 10 keynote

Chris Smith 3 weeks ago
Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Best iPhone 2024: The best Apple phones, tested and reviewed

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Apple tipped to give Siri a big AI upgrade at WWDC 2024

Apple tipped to give Siri a big AI upgrade at WWDC 2024

Jon Mundy 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words