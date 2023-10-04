iOS 17.0.3 lands to combat iPhone 15 overheating issue

Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to address a bug causing the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro handsets to overheat and, according to some users, become too warm to comfortably to handle.

The latest update, which is the third since iOS launched just over two weeks ago, “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected” as well as important bug fixes and security updates.

Late last week Apple confirmed this issues in a statement, informing users that the device may be overworked during set-up and by third-party apps, causing high internal temperatures. It promised an update in the near future and that has now materialised.

Apple said at the time: “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

The update comes after Apple was forced to act quickly to resolve a set-up bug that prevented iPhone 15 owners setting up their new phones on day one.

The data transfer bug meant those attempting to use an old iPhone to set up their shinny new 2023 flagship were unable to complete the process. It caused affected users to restore their phone and try again after having updated to iOS 17.0.2.

It’s certainly not rare for Apple to launch rapid software updates to rectify out-of-the-gate issues. We’ll see now whether iOS 17.0.3 does the trick and negates the overheating issue.

Some observers had previously speculated the problem was caused by thermal system design compromises with the hardware.