iPhone 15 overheating woes to be addressed by software update

Apple is working on a software update to fix a issue with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models following complaints about overheading from early adopters.

A couple of weeks after the phones were released, a section of purchases took to social media to showcase their devices hitting temperatures well above the norm that, in many cases, feeling too hot to the touch.

Save 60% on the Echo Dot (5th generation) Argos has slashed the price of the 2022 Amazon Echo Dot to just £21.99. That’s a significant £33 (60%) saving compared to the typical £54.99 RRP. Head to Argos today to save big on this compact Alexa-powered smart speaker. Argos

Was £54.99

£21.99 View Deal

In a statement, Apple said the issue might be experienced during initial set-up, while another issue with third-party apps overloading the system was also causing issues with iPhones that are literally too hot to handle.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” a spokesperson said in a statement first reported by Forbes over the weekend.

“The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.”

It’s not rare for Apple to issue software updates for iPhone models shortly after their release.

In fact it has aleady happened this time around with iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro users unable to set up on release day due to a data transfer bug.

That issue caused users to restore their phones using a computer and install iOS 17.0.2 before being able to use their shiny new phones.

Hopefully Apple doesn’t take too long to launch this update given the phones are proving physically uncomfortable for some users at the moment.