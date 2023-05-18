iOS 16.5 Features: Update may be last before big iOS 17 reveal

Apple has released iOS 16.5 (and iPadOS 16.5) to the masses introducing new features and fixing some bugs.

Barring any last minute security updates in the next few weeks, this is likely to be the last update before Apple takes the wrappers of iOS 17 at WWDC on June 5.

Today’s update sees the introduction of a dedicated Sports tab in Apple News, while there are also new cards showing scores and fixtures for your favourite teams within the News app.

Apple is also introducing a new Pride wallpaper for the Lock Screen, while also fixing issues with Spotlight search, Podcasts in CarPlay and the Screen Time tool. In the release notes for the update, which comes in art 728MB on my iPhone 12 Pro Max handset, Apple explains:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

A new Pride Celebration wallpaper for the Lock Screen to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture

Sports tab in Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

Fixes an issue where Spotlight may become unresponsive

Addresses an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content

Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

As 9to5Mac points out, the beta versions for iOS 16.5 had included a Siri command to commence and halt a screen recording. However, that hasn’t made the cut this time around.

iOS 17 is expected to be a modest update with Apple refining rather than revolutionising the operating system. Speculation suggests there’ll be improvements to the Control Centre and Apple Music.