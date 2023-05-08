Apple Maps could provide the big iOS 17 Lock Screen revamp

Apple is planning to expand the Lock Screen Live Activities to include Apple Maps, according to a new rumour.

A Twitter account holder claiming to be an internal software analyst for Apple has posted images of a new interface that’ll rock up with iOS 17.

The anonymous @analyst941 account (via 9to5Mac) posted images, which show the Maps interface along with turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

Posts claim the feature would still allow users to tap an option at the bottom of the display to overlay the Map view with notifications. Currently, there’s no way out of the Apple Maps interface when on the Lock Screen.

The account also claims there’ll be a seamless transition to the normal state when unlocking the phone. It may also be possible to minimise the map view so it’s the same size as the Apple Music player too.

Of course, we should all take this news with a very large punch of salt. However, the leaker does have previous. He did reveal some details about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, but there’s not a long established record of leaking.

It’s certainly plausible Apple could do this. The Live Activity feature was one of the more useful features of iOS 16, enabling users to keep track of live sports scores, food deliveries, Uber driver progress and such.

Expanding to Maps would be handy, especially if Apple does indeed plan to make it easy to switch to the notifications view say, before setting off on the journey, or when stopped at a gas station.

As of now, it is thought Apple is planning a more modest update for this year’s iOS renewal. The Control Centre is thought to be getting a revamp, as well as updates to the Apple Music UI.

The company will announce iOS 17 at the pending WWDC 2023 on June 5. We’ll also see what Apple has in store for operating systems like watchOS, macOS, and tvOS.