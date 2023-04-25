Apple Music might be a surprise iOS 17 benefactor

The forthcoming iOS 17 isn’t expected to be the most revolutionary release ever, but a new leak suggests Apple Music might benefit from some significant changes.

A post on Weibo (spotted by 9to5Mac) claims Apple Music users will be able to see lyrics directly on the phone’s lock screen, meaning they can sing along until their heart’s content without even entering the Apple Music app.

The source also claims the Apple Music UI will get a boost within iOS 17, with text making way for images and graphics. Again, not a seismic change, but an interesting tidbit of info on how Apple may refine one of its key apps.

Elsewhere, the leak suggests there’ll be plenty more to do on the lock screen as well as read lyrics. You’ll be able to customise with more fonts, emoji wallpapers and more. Furthermore, there’ll be options to share you custom Lock Screen designs with others.

The Weibo leaker also says there’ll be step-less adjustment for flashlight brightness as well as new custom categories and other ways to refine the App Library feature. The report also mentions there’ll be control centre changes, as has been hinted by previous speculation.

If you’re wondering whether the source is reliable, it’s the same as the one that leaked the mellow yellow iPhone 14 colour variant before its official announcement last month.

iOS 17 will be announced at WWDC on June 5 during the traditional keynote address. The public beta period will likely last throughout the summer before a full release in September alongside the iPhone 15.

As well as the iPhone software update, Apple will also debut its recent advances for Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more during WWDC. Rumour has it there’s the small matter of an AR/VR mixed reality headset release scheduled to crash the party too.