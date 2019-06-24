iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta released – here’s how to download it now

Apple has launched the iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas ahead of schedule, giving non-developers the chance to get to grips with the new software due for a full release this autumn.

The public beta versions had originally been pencilled in for a July release, as Apple stated during the WWDC keynote, but the firm has surprisingly brought the release forward with a week left in June.

That likely means Apple was being conservative with its initial release schedule, or iOS 13 and iPadOS is further along that it expected at this point in its development – thus Apple is willing to let the public loose on it.

Anyone who is registered with the Apple Public Beta program, with a compatible iPhone or iPad will be able to download and install then first public beta today. Here’s how to do it:

Users can sign up using their Apple ID at the public beta program website, using the browser on your smartphone and tablet. Next, select Enrol Your Device in the top right corner of the window.

Here you can select from iOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS. You’ll be reminded to back up your iPhone in order to secure your files and settings if something goes wrong with the beta.

Next you’ll be asked to download the profile to be installed on your phone or tablet. Allow the configuration to download and then follow the prompts to open the Settings app.

A new screen showing “profile downloaded” should appear. Once you select this, you’ll be able to install the beta as you normally would any other software update.

The launch is probably most exciting for iPad users, who’ll be able to sample the reimagined iPadOS software for the very first time.

The software promises to bring the iPad closer to macOS than ever before, with new on-screen widgets, improved multitasking, thumb drive support for the iPad Pro, and the desktop version of Safari.

If you’re downloading the betas today, you should know that everything won’t be running as smoothly as you’d expect. Apple doesn’t recommend installing beta versions on your primary devices due to the potential instability. Expect app crashes.

