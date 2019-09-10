Apple iPad 7th-gen has 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support

Apple has surprisingly debuted a 7th generation iPad with a larger 10.2-inch display, support for the first-ten Apple Pencil, and includes the smart connector for the full-sized Smart Keyboard cover.

Available to order today, the new iPad departs from the standard 9.7-inch size and offers full compatibility with the brand new tablet specific iPadOS operating system.

That new 10.2-inch display offers 3.5 million pixels, and is joined by Apple’s A10 Fusion processor, which the firm pledges makes the iPad 2x faster than top selling (Surface) PC. That’s not quite as fast as the A12X Bionic processor sitting within the current iPad Pro models, but it’s still pretty impressive for an-entry level tablet.

Related: iPhone 11

Apple says that display boasts greater brightness and a 3.7x wider viewing angle than that same Windows-powered device. The Touch ID sensor within the home button remains and there’s no Face ID facial recognition tech here, which remains exclusive to the Pro models.

iPad 7 with iPadOS

Perhaps headlining the new 7th-gen iPad – the spiritual successor to the original iPad – is compatibility with the new iPadOS. That means easier multi-tasking then ever before, desktop-class browsing through Siri and a pop-up on-display keyboard for one-handed typing.

Apple is also adding support another iPad Pro feature; the ability to connect a thumb drive and SD card for direct interfacing with the Files application, allowing entry-level iPad owners that same Mac-like experience. You can also take screenshots more easily, while it’s also possible to capture an entire webpage as a PDF.

Apple is also touting the 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, joining several other products in the range to boast the environmentally-friendly casing.

iPad 7 release date

The Apple iPad 7th-gen is available to pre-order today with the device shipping at some point in November. Apple is yet to get more specific about the shipping date, but we’ll keep you posted.

iPad 7 price

Apple is offering the 7th-gen iPad for $329 in the US, or $299 if you’re in the education market. UK pricing will start at £349. That’s more expensive than the £319 6th-gen offering, but there are some serious improvements here that should keep everyone happy. The 1st-gen Apple Pencil is sold separately for £89. The Smart Keyboard, which doubles as a display cover, is £159.

Of course, you’ll also get a year’s free access to Apple TV Plus, which launches on November 1. That’s a value of £60 over the year. There’s also a one-month Apple Arcade trial worth £4.99 a month.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …