With Google I/O firmly behind us, it’s now Apple’s turn to round up developers and invite the tech world to see what it’s cooking up for the next major OS and hardware releases it has on the horizon.

WWDC − or Apple’s ‘Worldwide Developer Conference’ − is an annual event that kicks of with an opening keynote followed by subsequent sessions that allow developers to learn about new Apple technologies and how to best develop and code for the company’s hardware, software and services.

It also grants tech fans a look at what features and products Apple has been working on, letting us glimpse upcoming iOS functionality or new macOS apps you’ll be able to enjoy on your iPhone or Mac before the year’s end.

WWDC 2019 keynote date − When is WWDC?

Apple has announced that WWDC 2019 will kick off on Monday, June 3. The keynote will take place at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California on the same day, and the conference will end on June 7.

You can already view the schedule for WWDC 2019, which is divided into keynotes, ‘Get-Togethers’, where Apple rounds up like-minded developer communities for discussions, cryptically titled ‘Sessions’, and ‘Labs’, which give developers a chance to troubleshoot problems with code or challenges their apps might face in specific markets.

WWDC 2019 − What should we expect to see?

iOS 13 for iPhones, iPads and the iPod Touch

The next major release of the company’s mobile operating system is all-but-confirmed to be making an appearance at this year’s developer conference and, thanks to a bevvy of leaks, including screenshots and possible features, we’ve already outlined the basics of what iOS 13 will be bringing to the table later this year.

The main focus of the update seems to be expanding the iOS experience on iPad, with second-screen functionality made possible when paired to your Mac being one of the biggest new additions.

iOS 13 is also expected to introduce a dark mode, which will be accessible from Control Centre, improved Screen Time capabilities with parental controls, an improved take on Find My iPhone and Find My Friends called ‘GreenTorch’, plus much more.

As well as adding new features to existing devices, iOS 13 won’t come to all of Apple’s line-up. The iPhone 5S, SE, 6 and 6 Plus, along with the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Air are all expected to miss out on iOS 13 altogether.

watchOS 6 for Apple Watch

Apple’s latest software for its popular Apple Watch 4 wearable will also likely see a debut at WWDC 2019, continuing the trend from the past few years.

Mark Gurman (reporting for Bloomberg) once again has the scoop on what features we might end seeing in watchOS 6. These include an App Store built directly into the watch for browsing and downloading, along with a new Voice Memos app.

Gurman also expects Apple Books to finally arrive on the Apple Watch, likely for listening to audiobooks rather than actually digging into a novel.

Expect to see more watch faces too, including a redesigned solar face and extra complications for controlling audiobooks.

macOS 10.15 for Macs

The biggest feature reportedly coming to the next version of macOS is support for iPad apps. Developers should be easily able to make their iPad apps work comfortably on MacBooks and iMacs, however, it’ll still need to be a separate version of the app.

Reports suggest Apple will kick things off by bringing a couple more of its own iPad apps – podcasts and Find my Friends – to the Mac.

Also expect to see an updated version of iTunes, possibly simply called Music, like it is on iOS. This won’t be an iPad app, instead it’ll remain a standard Mac program. The reasoning for this remains to be seen.

Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus

At a dedicated event in March, Apple unveiled its Netflix rival Apple TV Plus and an all-you-eat gaming service for iOS called Apple Arcade. While both services were detailed, neither was given a firm release date aside from them arriving later in the year.

Apple could use WWDC to give us an update on both the services or possibly even offer a concrete release date for them. We’d also like to hear more details on Apple News Plus and when it might be coming to the UK.

WWDC 2019 − MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, other hardware?

WWDC isn’t typically a hardware showcase, with Apple tending to use it to highlight software. Still, there’s always the chance we could see a couple of new products announced alongside updates to iOS and watchOS.

Apple has previously said it is building an updated Mac Pro, so we could see this announced officially or teased further, plus there have been rumours for years that Apple is building another display.

Don’t expect to see the iPhone 11 announced, nor any updates to the iPad Pros, as these have all happened fairly recently, Could we finally see that iPhone SE 2? We’ll have to wait and see.

Another heavily-rumoured product is a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. This would be a completely new laptop size for Apple, however it looks like we won’t see this until next year.