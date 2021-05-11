Intel launches ‘world’s best gaming laptop processor’ to outpace AMD

Intel has today unveiled a new lineup of 11th generation laptop processors specifically designed for gaming and content creation workloads.

The new H-Series 11th Generation processors will feature Willow Cove Core microarchitecture on 10nm SuperFin. They will also offer support for both Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E for the latest and greatest connectivity options.

Six new consumer chips will join the Tiger Lake family, with the most powerful of the range called the Intel Core i9-11980HK, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads and a max boost speed of 5.0Ghz.

Cores/Threads Base/Max Frequency i9-11980HK 8 / 16 2.6GHz / 5.0GHz i9-11900H 8 / 16 2.5GHz / 4.9GHz i7-11800H 8 / 16 2.3GHz / 4.6GHz i5-11400H 6 / 12 2.7GHz / 4/5GHz i5-11260H 6 / 12 2.6GHz / 4,4GHz

Intel suggests the Core i9-11980HK will provide significant gaming performance increases compared to the previous generation with a 19% gen-on-gen multithreaded performance improvement. In fact, Intel went as far as suggesting the Core i9-11980HK is the ‘world’s best gaming laptop processor’, leapfrogging both previous-gen Intel chips and AMD’s Ryzen 5000 range.

Compared to the previous generation Intel Core i9-10980HK chip, the Core i9-11980HK sees a claimed 14% performance jump for Troy: A Troy War Saga, 11% increase for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and 6% boost for Hitman 3.

Intel also demonstrated an even bigger performance gulf between the Core i9-11980HK and AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor. The Intel chip saw a whopping 24% advantage for Troy: A Total War Saga, 21% lead in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and a 15% superiority for Hitman 3.

Of course, all of these results should be taken with a pinch of salt, as Intel recorded its own benchmark results and also cherry picked its own games for testing. We’ll wait until we get to test the laptop processors ourselves before reaching any conclusions.

It’s also worth remembering that these new Intel mobile processors shouldn’t be confused with the Intel H-Series chips (such as the i7-11375H), which launched back in January 2021. Those processors were designed for lightweight gaming laptops, and had a max TDP (thermal design power) of 35W.

Meanwhile, the new Intel Core i9-10980HK laptop CPU is expected to show up in larger and heavier laptops which will prioritize gaming performance above all else.

Intel declined to reveal which upcoming laptops will feature the new processors, but did confirm that they will launch in 80 enthusiast models before the end of the quarter.