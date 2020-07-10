Intel Rocket Lake-S release date, specs and rumours

Intel Rocket Lake-S is rumoured to be Intel’s next-gen desktop processors, succeeding the current Comet Lake range to enter the 11th Generation.

The potential new processors are expected to be the desktop equivalent of Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake laptop chips. However, they’re also expected to feature a new architecture that is said to be a hybrid between Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) & Willow Cove (Tiger Lake) that uses a 14nm process.

Interestingly, rumours suggest Intel’s next-gen desktop family will see a maximum of 8 cores and 16 threads, despite the recent Come Lake-S Intel Core i9-10900K CPU seeing 10 cores and 20 threads.

While significant IPC improvements (rumoured up to 25% boost) could make up for the smaller core and thread counts, there are still concerns Intel will fall further behind AMD Ryzen in terms of multi-core performance.

A new leak (via VideoCardz) has backed up such speculation, with detailed specs for an 11th Generation Intel Core i9 vPRO seemingly showing the range peaking at 8 cores and 16 threads.

Intel Rocket Lake-S release date – When will it launch?

The Intel Rocket Lake-S desktop processors are expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

It was initially expected that it could launch in 2020, around the same time frame as Intel Tiger Lake, but numerous reports have suggested we won’t see the next-gen desktop chips until next year now.

Intel Rocket Lake-S price – How much will it cost?

It’s far too early to know the price, with Intel known to delay the announcement as late as possible to prevent giving AMD an opportunity to undercut them.

Intel Rocket Lake-S specs – How powerful will it be?

The upcoming Intel Rocket Lake-S processor range is said to apparently max out at 8 cores and 16 threads, which is lower than what the current Comet Lake-S range is capable of.

With current AMD Ryzen processors already seeing up to 16 cores and 32 threads, and potentially increasing further when its Ryzen 4000 chips launch later this year, doubts have emerged whether Intel will be able to remain competitive for multi-core performance.

However, IPC improvements are said to ensure a 25% performance boost, which could mean the lower core and thread counts won’t be so detrimental.

A new leak (reported by VideoCardz) has added fuel to the fire for speculation, seemingly showing the specs for Intel’s next-gen vPRO processors. The specs detail the Core i9 vPro as having 8 cores and 16 threads, while suggesting the i7 vPro will have the odd combination of 8 cores and 12 threads, although we can’t rule out that being a typo.

If these leaks are legitimate, then it looks increasingly likely that Intel is capping the core and thread count to 8 and 16 respectively for Rocket Lake-S. Will that be enough to compete with AMD? Stick with Trusted Reviews to find out.

