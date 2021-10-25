Intel Alder Lake i9 CPU sees leaks for both price and release date

Retail website Micro Center has seemingly leaked both the price and release date of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processor, the Core i9-12900K.

The Verge reportedly spotted the Micro Center listing, but it has since been taken down. Micro Center reportedly listed the upcoming Intel processor with a $669.99 price and a 4th November release date.

The listing also apparently showed off the specs of the Intel Core i9-12900K processor, detailing 16 cores, a 3.2GHz operating frequency, a 5.2GHz Turbo speed and a 125W thermal power.

The chip also looks to support DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen 5 and the new Intel Z690 chipset. None of this is a huge surprise, with Intel revealing most of the max specs for Alder Lake back in August, but it still adds further weight that the leaked price and release date may be accurate.

The $669.99 price is a hefty jump from the $539 Core i9-11900K that launched earlier this year. But with Intel suggesting the new Intel 7 process could result in a 19% improvement per performance watt, then it may still justify the cost.

Intel Alder will feature Intel’s latest hybrid technology, with a mix of both performance and efficiency cores, similar to Apple’s M1 range. But unlike the M1 processor, Alder Lake will use Intel x86 architecture instead of Arm.

Leaked benchmark results from Bilibili (spotted by Twitter user @9550pro) also suggest the Intel Core i9-12900K scored 851 in a single-thread test, compared to the 648 result of the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

If accurate, this would mean team blue has a 31% performance advantage for single-threaded workloads, which is particularly important for gaming.

Intel didn’t look quite as strong in the multi-threaded test with a result of 11,986.9, but still managed to get a slight performance lead over the Ryzen 9 5950X which had a 11,906 score.

Of course, these leaked performance results should be taken with pinch of salt for now, so we advise waiting for the final reviews to drop before committing to a purchase. But nevertheless, there are still lots of encouraging signs for Intel Alder Lake, and it looks like we won’t have to wait too long for the official release.