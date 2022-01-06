HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset keeps you gaming for 300 hours

HyperX’s latest wireless gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, boasts an astonishing 300 hour battery life.

It’s not often that stamina proves to be the headline feature of a new set of gaming headphones. Manufacturers tend to focus on things like audio fidelity, microphone sensitivity, and silly RGB lighting.

But then, most wireless gaming headphones can’t claim to last the best part of a fortnight (or should that be Fortnite?) on a single charge. That’s precisely what HP’s gaming brand is claiming for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless as part of its CES 2022 offerings.

HyperX reckons that this is the “World’s first 300-hour wireless gaming headset”, and we’re not remotely inclined to disagree.

Astonishing stamina aside, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless offers immersive DTS Headphone:X surround sound and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology. Interestingly, its meaty 50mm drivers sport a slimmer, lighter design than their wired equivalent, the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Perhaps thats how they squeezed in all that bonus battery life.

We really wouldn’t recommend testing that stamina in a single sitting, but extended gaming sessions should be made comfortable through the provision of pliable leatherette and squidgy memory foam materials, padding out a durable aluminium frame.

You also get a detachable noise-cancelling mic, complete with LED status indicator, while the ear cup houses all of your audio controls.

In terms of availability, the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is expected to roll out some time in the first quarter of 2022 with a price of $199.99, which works out to around £150.