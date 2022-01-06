 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset keeps you gaming for 300 hours

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

HyperX’s latest wireless gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, boasts an astonishing 300 hour battery life.

It’s not often that stamina proves to be the headline feature of a new set of gaming headphones. Manufacturers tend to focus on things like audio fidelity, microphone sensitivity, and silly RGB lighting.

But then, most wireless gaming headphones can’t claim to last the best part of a fortnight (or should that be Fortnite?) on a single charge. That’s precisely what HP’s gaming brand is claiming for the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless as part of its CES 2022 offerings.

HyperX reckons that this is the “World’s first 300-hour wireless gaming headset”, and we’re not remotely inclined to disagree.

Astonishing stamina aside, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless offers immersive DTS Headphone:X surround sound and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology. Interestingly, its meaty 50mm drivers sport a slimmer, lighter design than their wired equivalent, the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Perhaps thats how they squeezed in all that bonus battery life.

We really wouldn’t recommend testing that stamina in a single sitting, but extended gaming sessions should be made comfortable through the provision of pliable leatherette and squidgy memory foam materials, padding out a durable aluminium frame.

You also get a detachable noise-cancelling mic, complete with LED status indicator, while the ear cup houses all of your audio controls.

In terms of availability, the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is expected to roll out some time in the first quarter of 2022 with a price of $199.99, which works out to around £150.

You might like…

Best Gaming Headset: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Best Gaming Headset: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Gemma Ryles 3 months ago
Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Best PC Games 2021: 12 titles you need to experience on your gaming rig

Jade King 12 months ago
Best Game Consoles: It’s not just about Xbox and PlayStation

Best Game Consoles: It’s not just about Xbox and PlayStation

Adam Speight 2 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.