If 2018 was the year of the notch, then 2019 looks like it’ll be the year of the ‘hole-punch’ display. And Huawei is getting ahead of the game with the release of the Nova 4.

Nova is typically Huawei’s mid-range line, however the fourth iteration of the device has a few standout feature that’ll likely shape how other Huawei phones (and Android phones in general) look in 2019.

The biggest departure in terms of design with the Nova 4 is the hole-punch notch. Instead of losing a larger portion of the screen to house the front facing camera, here you’ve got a small punched-out section where the camera sits.

To be completely honest until we’ve seen, held and used a phone with this notch style we’re going to remain unconvinced about how it’ll work in real-world use, however it does look good in pictures.

The other eye-catching spec on the Nova 4 is the camera. Around the back of the phone you’ve got a whopping 48-megapixel sensor – which we assume will use a similar feature to the Huawei P20 Pro where it downsamples the shots to save on space – alongside a secondary camera. Tucked inside the hole-punch notch is a 25-megapixel camera.

Having loads of megapixels doesn’t guarantee you a great shot, but we’ve been impressed with Huawei’s imaging recently and it’ll be interesting to see how this compares.

Powering the phone is the Kirin 970, Huawei’s older flagship processor. The 970 powers the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro, but the newer Huawei Mate 20 Pro uses the Kirin 980. Still, there should be enough power here.

There’s a 6.4-inch display around the front, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Inside you’ll find a 3750mAh battery that’ll support 18W fast charger. Again, this isn’t as fast you’ll find on the Mate 20 Pro (which packs 40W charging) but for the mid-range spot this phone will likely take it remains good.

Samsung introduced screen designs similar to this earlier in the year and there’s been plenty of speculation the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 might pack a screen very much like this one.

The Nova 4 looks like it’ll release first in the Chinese market with a price of 3399 yuan, which roughly converts to £390 at the time of publication. We’ll keep you updated it we learn anything more about the a UK release.

