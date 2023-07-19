How to watch The Bear Season 2 in the UK: The wait is finally over for the second season of The Bear, one of the best sleeper shows of recent years.

Almost a month after The Bear Season 2 arrived in the United States on June 22, the wait is almost over for UK fans of the hit restaurant drama.

If you’re yet to discover The Bear, the show focuses on an acclaimed chef returning to the city of Chicago to take over the family’s humble Italian beef sandwich shop, following the tragic suicide of his older brother.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

However, for Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), this isn’t a homecoming to savour. A far cry from his fine dining background, the sandwich shop is riddled with debt, an unfit kitchen and chaotic staff. He finds them resistant to change as he continues to process the grief.

Season one closed by setting the stage for new beginnings. Here’s how to catch up on season one and watch The Bear Season 2 in the UK on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

When does The Bear Season 2 go live?

The Bear Season 2 will arrive on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday July 19. The season will have ten episodes in total (up from eight in S1) and all ten episodes will be available to watch in one sitting.

So, if you’re a fan of binge watching, you’ll be able to enjoy the show all at once or you can spread the courses out over a longer period for a less filling meal.

While you’re at it, you can also get a tasty appetiser by watching all eight gripping episodes of season one.

How to watch The Bear Season 2

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. There’s a sign up link above and below. Season one is ready and waiting for you too.

The Bear Season 2 trailer