How to watch the Apple Reality Pro headset launch at WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 kicks off today, and the most highly anticipated announcement of the night is Apple’s first mixed reality headset, the Apple Reality Pro.

While the AR/VR headset hasn’t officially been confirmed, we have seen several hints that it’ll make its debut tonight, including a prediction by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and the rainbow graphic arching over the event date in Apple’s WWDC invite that could point to the headset or its field of vision.

Regardless of whether or not the Reality Pro does make an appearance, you can expect to hear plenty of news about Apple’s upcoming software updates, including what the company has in store for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 9 and tvOS in 2023.

Keep scrolling to discover when and where you can catch WWDC and the rumoured Apple Reality Pro launch later today.

When is WWDC 2023?

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote is scheduled to take place on June 5 at 6pm UK time. That means it’s only a matter of hours until Apple’s long-awaited Reality Pro headset is expected to be officially unveiled.

How to watch the Apple Reality Pro headset launch at WWDC

While the event itself will take place at the company’s Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, the keynote will be accessible worldwide via a live stream. That means you won’t need to hop on a plane to hear all the latest Apple news as it arrives, including (hopefully) our first look at the Reality Pro headset.

You can catch the keynote live on YouTube, or click through to set a reminder and have the website notify you when the stream is about to start.

Of course, we’ll also be reporting on the keynote here at Trusted Reviews, so make sure to visit back for all the important news as we hear it.

