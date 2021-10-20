How to watch Samsung Unpacked Part 2 today

During the first part of the Samsung Unpacked event, we were introduced to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4, so there doesn’t seem to be much more left to announce.

However, the company put out a short trailer for the newest Unpacked event, which you can check out just below, with the tagline: ‘Get ready to unfold something unmistakably you’.

The cute trailer doesn’t really tell us anything, but the title seems to suggest that Samsung will be releasing yet another foldable, though there has been no news about a third foldable smartphone since the original two launched.

The emphasis on colour in the trailer could also mean that Samsung’s existing foldables could be getting a makeover, with more options to customise the Flip 3 and Fold 3.

And there are many other avenues Samsung could go down, with laptops and tablets being decent contenders for another foldable device.

If you’re interested in checking out what mysterious new potential foldable Samsung has been working on, you can tune in to the event right here. Just click on the video below to get watching.

You can also watch on the Samsung website, with the launch starting at 3pm here in the UK, and at 10am ET and 7am PT.

One of the main rumoured phones from Samsung recently is the Galaxy S21 FE, which has been leaked and hinted at a few times. It’s entirely possible that it could crop up today, even though it doesn’t fit the foldable theme, and it’s also been tipped for a launch early next year.

And feel free to catch up on YouTube after the event if you miss it, which we won’t blame you for since this week has already packed in an Apple and Google event.