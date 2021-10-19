Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Which is the most Pro?

Apple and Google have both released flagship phones for the year, but which Pro smartphone actually comes out on top?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has finally been officially announced, so naturally, it’s time to see how it compares to other smartphones on the market.

The iPhone 13 Pro hasn’t been around for that long (being announced last month) but how does the Pixel 6 Pro measure up against the smartphone king that is Apple? We created this guide detailing the biggest technical differences between the two phones that you need to know about.

Make sure to check back later though as we’ll update this page with our real-world findings comparing the two the moment we finish our in-depth Pixel 6 Pro review.

Specs

The Pixel Pro 6 and the iPhone 13 Pro look very different as both firms have stuck with their own iconic look. The 6 Pro has a glass strip on the back which houses the cameras and flashlight, while the 13 Pro kept the grouped camera look.

The 6 Pro packs 6.7-inch OLED display with HDR, while the 13 Pro has a smaller 6.1-inch display, with both featuring a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For anyone not in the know about VRR, it allows your phone to keep the refresh rate high when it needs to be, before dropping down to lower levels for less intensive apps (and saving your phone’s battery in the process).

Looking at the battery, the Pixel 6 Pro claims to have a 24-hour battery life, with a 5003mAh cell that supports fast charging and wireless charging. The iPhone 13 Pro meanwhile, claims to support up to 28 hours of video playback, and features a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion cell which helps the battery to remain efficient over time.

The 13 Pro also supports Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging and is fast charge capable, with the company claiming that you can get up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. For reference, this is the same claim that Google has given about the 6 Pro.

In terms of storage and memory, the iPhone 13 Pro edges out Google, with options for 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB of storage and 6GB RAM to boot. The Pixel 6 Pro lags behind in this category, only coming in two variations for storage; 128GB in all colours and 256GB reserved for the Stormy Black model only. Google has packed in double the RAM though, at 12GB, so any preference will depend on how much storage you might need.

The iPhone 13 Pro also runs on the new A15 Bionic chipset, which allows the phone to make faster data transfers, resulting in a smoother overall experience for users. The Pixel 6 Pro now runs on Google’s new Tensor SoC, which puts a heavy emphasis on AI and improved computational photography.

If you want to check out all the ways that these two flagship models differ, check out the specs for each phone below.

‹ UK RRP USA RRP EU RRP CA RRP AUD RRP Manufacturer Screen Size Storage Capacity Rear Camera Front Camera Video Recording IP rating Battery Wirless charging Fast Charging Size (Dimensions) Weight Operating System Resolution HDR Refresh Rate Ports Chipset RAM Colours Pixel 6 Pro £849 $849 – – – Google 6.7 inches 128GB, 256GB 50MP + 12MP + 48MP 50MP Yes IP68 5003 mAh Yes Yes 3 x 0.4 x 6.5 INCHES 210 G Android 1440 x 3120 Yes 120 Hz USB Type-C Google Tensor 12GB Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny iPhone 13 Pro £949 $999 €1189 CA$1399 AU$1699 Apple 6.1 mm 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 12MP + 12MP + 12MP 12MP Yes IP68 – Yes Yes 71.5 x 7.65 x 146.7 MM 203 G iOS 15 2532 x 1170 Yes 120 Hz Lightning A15 Bionic 6GB Blue, Black, Silver, Gold ›

Camera

Arguably one of the most focused on aspects of the iPhone 13 Pro was the new and improved camera; the model packs in three 12MP cameras on the back, with a wide f/1.5 lens, an f/1.8 ultra-wide for 120-degree field of view, and an f/2.8 telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom.

The Pixel 6 Pro also includes three cameras, a 50MP Octa camera with f/1.85 lens, a 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor with a 114-degree field of view, as well as a 48MP telephoto camera that’s capable of 4x optical zoom.

So it seems that both models include some pretty impressive cameras, even being capable of taking videos at 4K at 60fps. They also both have features like Night Mode and locked video stabilisation, which ensures that your videos look clear and in high-quality, even in poor lighting. We’ll have to wait until we’ve tested the Pixel 6 Pro before saying which is better, but considering how impressed we were with the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera when we reviewed it, it’ll be a tall order beating it.

Availability

The iPhone 13 Pro is currently available to buy directly from Apple or from third-party retailers (although it’s unlikely to be discounted any time soon). The Pixel 6 Pro was announced only today and will be on sale fully on October 28 in the UK and the US, alongside other regions.

Price

The iPhone 13 Pro will cost you £949 at its cheapest iteration, but the price can go up depending on which storage option you choose.

The Pixel 6 Pro meanwhile will cost you £899, which is a fair bit cheaper than the entry level iPhone 13 Pro.

Early verdict

While it’s hard to compare two phones of this calibre, the Pixel 6 Pro is going to have a tough time on its hands with beating the iPhone 13 Pro, even with more RAM and a cheaper price at launch.

Stay tuned for our final verdict on the Pixel 6 Pro, after which we can definitively crown the winner.