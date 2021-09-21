 large image

Google leaks the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE again

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has once again had its impending launch confirmed, and it’s Google doing the leaking. Again.

Samsung’s hotly tipped late-2021 hardware revision has appeared on Google’s ARCore supported devices product page, which frequently adds devices that have been confirmed to work with Android augmented reality apps.

Alongside the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and the Motorola Motorola Edge 20, which are very much on the market, sits the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which very much isn’t.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been one of the worst-kept secrets of recent months, even after its release was reportedly pushed back beyond Samsung’s August Galaxy Unpacked event.

Just recently it was listed in the Google Play console developer database, along with key specs such as a Snapdragon 888 processor and 6GB of RAM.

Barely a day later, Samsung itself spilled the beans on its latest Fan Edition phone, with Samsung France letting slip the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s name in the small print of a YouTube Premium offer.

Last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was a surprise hit, taking much of what was good about the Samsung Galaxy S20 and fitting it into a more affordable body. It’s arguable that the phone’s warm reception influenced the approach Samsung took with the subsequent Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S20 FE rolled out on October 2, 2020, so if Samsung’s being consistent we should finally see its successor very soon indeed.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

