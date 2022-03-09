First Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer shows exiled Jedi, young Luke and fearsome new villains

Disney has released a first-look teaser trailer for the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming show that’ll premiere on Disney Plus on May 25.

The long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor to the role of exiled Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi feels within touching distance, following the near-two-minute teaser posted online on March 9.

“Between darkness and defeat, hope survives,” reads a tagline for the trailer, which shows Obi-Wan being hunted by the Empire’s forces ten-years after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

“The fight is done. We lost.” Kenobi says to begin the trailer before the iconic Duel of the Fates theme from The Phantom Menace kicks in. We see a more haggard-looking Kenobi checking-in on a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine – who is already envisioning getting off the planet.

We also meet a new villain called The Grand Inquisitor, who informs us “the key to hunting Jedi is patience. Jedi cannot help who they are. Their compassion leaves a trail. The Jedi Code is like an itch. It cannot help it. Where is he?”

He will be accompanied in villainy by another new character, Inquisitor Reva, played by Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit). She appears to be following up the hunt on Tatooine, where we also see Luke’s guardian Owen Lars (again played by Joel Edgerton) looking extremely worried.

Overall, it appears Obi-Wan is leading a nomadic existence, remaining in hiding and only popping his head out to check in one Luke, just as he promised Yoda. The trailer ends with the iconic sound of Darth Vader breathing, but we don’t get to see the Dark Lord of the Sith – once again played by Hayden Christensen – just yet.

