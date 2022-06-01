How to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3: What time does the new episode drop?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally underway after last Friday’s episode drop on Disney Plus. Here’s how you can stream the new Star Wars show and what time episode 3 arrives.

The waiting is over. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi arrived on Friday May 27 with a bang. The early reviews are in and prequel era of Star Wars is well and truly back and better than ever (the crueller among you might say that isn’t particularly hard)

Ewan McGregor is once again donning the beard and robes as the titular Obi-Wan Kenobi. This time he’s on the run and from his former apprentice; Darth Vader (nee Anakin Skywalker). Hayden Christensen is back too, this time underneath the iconic helmet.

The trailers and first couple of episodes have shown us this series is going to be the biggest Star Wars hit since the first season of The Mandalorian dropped a couple of years back.

If you haven’t tuned in yet, but are keen to watch the first episodes of the Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as they arrive, our helpful guide will point you in the right direction.

Where can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming exclusively on Disney Plus whether it be through an app on your TV, smartphone or through the service’s website. You can sign up for the streaming platform from £7.99 a month by clicking on the link below.

Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ offers access to loads of original shows like The Mandalorian and Hawkeye, classic films and content from big brands like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Disney+

£7.99 a month View Deal

When can you stream Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 3

No binging here. Disney does things the old fashioned way, when it comes to releasing television shows. While the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted together as a special treat on May 27, it’ll be weekly drops from now on.

Episodes arrive on Disney Plus at 8 am BST May 27 (12 am Pacific, 3 am Eastern). So that may be enough time to squeeze in the episode before work, especially if you’re still able to work from home.

Episodes 1 and 2 are also available if you haven’t watched them yet. If you want to watch the whole thing in one go, you’ll need to wait until June 22.

Unfortunately, there are only six episodes and in the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We’re hoping the reception all but guarantees Disney will commission another season of the show. There’s about a decade between the start of this season and the beginning of Star Wars: Rogue One, so there’s plenty to explore.

See below for the full timeline of episodes for the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Episode 1: Friday May 27

Episode 2: Friday May 27

Episode 3: Wednesday June 1

Episode 4: Wednesday June 8

Episode 5: Wednesday June 15

Episode 6: Wednesday June 22

Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer

Without spoiling anything if you haven’t seen the first couple of episodes yet, Disney gave us plenty to look forward to with the official trailer for the series. You can see it below.

Can you watch Obi-Wan Kenobi in 4K HDR?

Yes, the show will be available in 4K, along with HDR (in the Dolby Vision format if you have the right gear) with a Disney Plus subscription.