How to watch NFL Super Bowl 57 for free in the UK: Stream Chiefs vs Eagles live

Chris Smith

How to watch the Super Bowl for free: It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles in the biggest game of the NFL season. UK viewers can watch for free.

Who have you got? The AFC kings the Kansas City Chiefs, or the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles? If ever a Super Bowl felt impossible to call, it’s this one.

Both teams had 13-3 regular season records and have overcome the might of their conference rivals to get to this point. Both also have relatively recent history in winning the biggest gridiron game of all. The Chiefs in 2020 and the Eagles in 2018.

To add another crazy parallel to the mix, both teams will run on to the field with a Kielce brother. Travis is a tight end for the chiefs and Jason is the Eagles’ centre. Weird.

QB Patrick Mahones of the Chiefs has been to the showpiece game twice before, with a win and a loss on his record, while the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is making his Super Bowl debut. Mahomes was the league MVP, Hurts was the runner up.

Will Mahomes big game experience be the difference on the day? Both squads have enviable receiving corps and we could see one of the higher scoring Super Bowl games in a while. For the neutrals, let’s hope so.

Brits will be have a choice of places to watch and listen to the big game, including the half-time show headlined by Rihanna. Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl for free on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Super Bowl 57: Chiefs vs Eagles kick-off time

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 11:30pm UK time on Sunday February 12. The Chiefs vs Eagles clash for the Lombardi trophy is being played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch the Super Bowl for free on TV and online?

The Super Bowl is usually on BBC in the UK, but that changes this year with ITV getting a crack at screening the big game.

The game is on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10:45pm; that’s 45 minutes before the game kicks-off. You’ll also be able to watch on the ITVX streaming service.

If you’d prefer some more seasoned NFL coverage, the game is also on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 10:00pm. However you can access build up to the big game from 2:00pm on Sky Sports NFL

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q, Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Super Bowl 57 for free

If you don’t want to stay up eyeballing the telly until about 4-5am, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Super Bowl live commentary stream here from 11:00pm on Sunday night.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN.

