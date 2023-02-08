 large image

Xbox Game Pass members receive the perfect NFL Super Bowl prep

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has announced Madden NFL 23 will be added to Xbox Game Pass this week, enabling gamers to simulate Sunday’s real life NFL Super Bowl.

The annual EA Sports update – this one with Madden himself on the cover – will be available for Game Pass subscribers on console and PC from Thursday February 9.

The timing couldn’t be better, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to meet in the climax to the NFL season on Sunday. Last year, the game didn’t arrive on Game Pass until after the Super Bowl, so this is a nice bonus.

EA Play comes as a free perk with Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers usually get major releases like Madden and FIFA a few months after they go on sale. The Madden series isn’t what it used to be, but it’s still the only game in town, so to speak, due to that all important NFL license.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is adding five over games in the next two weeks, which are as follows. Atomic Heart is a brand new offering that’s a day one Game Pass exclusive.

Microsoft says: “In a mad and sublime utopian world, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you’ll have to pay in blood.”

Here’s the February games:

  • Madden NFL 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – February 9
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 14
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 9
  • Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 15
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 16
  • Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 21 (day one with Game Pass)

These games are leaving the service:

  • Besiege (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • CrossfireX (Cloud and Console)
  • Infernax (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Recompile (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • The Last Kids on Earth (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

