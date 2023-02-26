 large image

How to watch Man United vs Newcastle in the EFL Cup Final live stream and free audio

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Final: Live stream and radio commentary information for the The Carabao Cup (aka League Cup) Final this weekend.

It sure looks a lot like Man United are back, doesn’t it? They’re still fighting of four fronts and can pick up the first silverware in six years on Sunday in the EFL Cup Final.

United will enter the Wembley showpiece final on the crest of a wave after knocking Barcelona out of the Europa League on Thursday night, and are heavy favourites to lift the trophy at about 6:30pm UK time on Sunday night.

However, Sunday’s opponents shouldn’t be overlooked. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have enjoyed a tremendous season and have an opportunity to underscore their progress with a first domestic trophy since 1955. They last reached the final of this tournament in 1976. Getting their Geordie mitts on the trophy would finally end that hoodoo.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they’ll have to do it without goalkeeper Nick Pope. The England stopper, who has arguably been the Magpies’ best player of the season, was sent off against Liverpool last weekend and is suspended for this tie.

The former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius is expected to take his place. The last time we saw Karius he was enduring a nightmare as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final. He’s been in the wilderness ever since. What a chance for redemption this is.

It’s shaping up to be a memorable League Cup final between two of this season’s success stories. Here’s how to watch Man United vs Newcastle on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Man United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Man United vs Newcastle United kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday February 26. The game is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

How to watch Forest vs United live on television and online?

Unfortunately the EFL Cup Final isn’t on free to air TV in the UK.

Sky Sports has the rights to this one, with coverage starting at 3:00pm on Sky Sports Football with Sky Sports Main Event picking up coverage at 3:30pm.

You will need an active Sky Sports subscription of sorts in order to watch. You can get Sky Q or Sky Glass, or the brand new Sky Stream service. Or if you subscribe to Sky via providers like BT and Virgin. However, if you need fast access, look no further than Sky’s streaming platform NOW.

How to listen to Man United vs Newcastle for free

If you can’t watch live, or don’t want to pay for Sky, you can listen live on the radio thanks to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live. You can access the Man United vs Newcastle live stream here.

Watch safely with a VPN

If you regularly watch live sports online, you can boost your online privacy within a virtual private network (VPN). This works by masking your IP address from would-be snoops and wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the games. If you’re seeking a safe and secure VPN, we’d recommend Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection for streaming top sport.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

